Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo launches new political party

Laurent Gbagbo

Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo attends the launch of the constituent congress of his new party, at the Hotel Ivoire in Abidjan, on October 16, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sia Kambou | AFP

By  AFP

Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo launched a new political party Saturday, formally breaking ties with those who ran his former party while he spent years facing war crimes charges at the International Criminal Court.

