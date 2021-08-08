Ivory Coast frees dozens of people detained over poll violence

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Judicial authorities in Ivory Coast have freed dozens of people arrested during a violence-marred presidential election last year, President Alassane Ouattara said on Friday.

