Ethiopia air strikes target Tigray capital for fourth day this week

Tigray

A damaged tank stands on a road north of Mekele, the capital of Tigray on February 26, 2021. The Ethiopian government said it had carried out a new air strike on October 20, 2021 against rebel targets in an area of Tigray west of the capital Mekele.

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  AFP

Ethiopia on Friday launched fresh air strikes on the capital of the Tigray region, the fourth day this week the city has come under attack, a government spokeswoman told AFP.

