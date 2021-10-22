US denounces escalation of violence in Ethiopia's Tigray

Ethiopian soldiers

Ethiopian National Defence Forces soldiers shout slogans after finishing their training in the field of Dabat on September 14, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The United States government on Wednesday cautioned Ethiopia's warring parties after violence escalated this week with the government's aerial strikes in Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region.

