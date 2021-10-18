Ethiopian military airstrikes kill 3 in Tigray capital

Ethiopian army

Ethiopian soldiers rest in front of the entrance to the 5th Battalion of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Army in Dansha, Ethiopia, on November 25, 2020. 

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

At least three people were killed after the Ethiopian military carried out air strikes in the capital of the troubled Tigray region on Monday.   

