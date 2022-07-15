Activist takes Kenyatta University land tussle to court

An activist has moved to court to block plans by the government to hive off part of Kenyatta University’s land for allocation to the World Health Organization (WHO) or squatters.

Mr Enock Aura says in a case filed under certificate of urgency, that Kenyatta University’s land is not idle or available for allocation as it was set aside for education purpose and therefore constitutes protected land.

The institution’s Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina was sacked and the university’s council suspended this week after he refused to surrender title deeds of the land as directed by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

Other than 30 acres earmarked for allocation to WHO, the government wants to hive off 190 acres to settle Kamae Squatters, 10 acres for the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and another 180 acres to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital.

The activist argues that no public interest will be served by the unlawfully takeover. “The purported land user of the World Health Organisation Medical Emergency Hub will be incompatible with the grant user of the suit land designated for Kenyatta University,” he said in an affidavit.

His lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui says it is illegal for the government to commit a fund of $5 million (approximately Sh600 million) for the illegal investment.

The activist further reveals that the alleged squatters cannot be given land because a judgment issued last year by the Environment and Land court dismissed a case filed by hundreds of squatters. In the decision, the court noted that the squatters had already been allocated 30 acres as per a list of 1984.

“An expressly unconstitutional and illegal purported alienation of about 410 acres of the suit land belonging to Kenyatta University under Article 62(1) of the constitution is imminently about to occur unless this court intervenes,” Mr Aura said.

According to Mr Aura the decision by the Cabinet is illegal because there has been no public participation as required by the law.