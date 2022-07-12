Uhuru calls out KU leadership opposed to WHO project

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday waded into the row between Kenyatta University and its affiliate Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital over the ownership of the land where a WHO facility will be built.

Mr Kenyatta castigated the university management for opposing plans to cede part of the learning institution’s land to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said people should learn to understand that government assets are not private and are just held in trust, hence should not be politicised for political gain.

“Whether I live in State House for the last few weeks or inside a hospital or inside this university...this is a property of the Kenyan people held by the government in trust,” Mr Kenyatta said.

Without naming names, Mr Kenyatta said some individuals do not reason with the nation in mind, saying such managers should shape up and be ready to go home with him as he retires in a month after his reign in office comes to an end.

“We have individuals who are very ignorant and behave as if they have never entered a classroom… they don’t understand that Kenya has never operated in isolation. We shall deal with those individuals swiftly and very effectively,” he said.