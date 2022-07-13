Kenyatta University students to demonstrate over VC sacking

The saga at Kenyatta University has drawn in students who have now joined the fray and are planning a demonstration this morning in support of suspended vice chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina.

“We’ve mobilized students and we’ll be at the main gate today at 11.00 am,” Moses Ngigi, the Kenyatta University Students Association (Kusa) president told Nation.

He said that students were against subdivision of the university land as planned by the government to WHO logistics hub (30 acres), the Africa Centre for Disease Control (10 acres), KUTRRH (180 acres) and resettlement of squatters of Kamae Settlement Scheme (190 acres).

Mr Ngigi said that although the majority of students are on vacation, medicine, pharmacy, architecture, engineering and nursing students are in session and will participate in the planned demo.

He added that other students who live near the main campus will also join them.

He alleged that the KUTRRH does not help the students since KU medical students are not allowed access to the hospital for training and they have to use Kiambu and Thika hospitals.