Magoha: I have nothing to do with Kenyatta University VC drama

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Wednesday said he does not have anything to do with the Kenyatta University land row that led to the sacking of Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina.

Speaking at Pumwani Boys High school Nairobi, the CS said in everything he does, he is always acting and following orders and directives from President Uhuru Kenyatta which he must obey.

“Everything I do is for the general public starting with being obedient to my employer and serving the children, I am appointed to do my job by the President whom I take directives from,” said the CS

Prof Magoha said if someone does not like what they are being told to do they should leave.

“Government owns everything and if by the wisdom of the government which is headed by the President who works with cabinet ministers including the deputy president, pronounces itself in a manner that you feel repugnant to you as a person, the most honorable thing is to walk away,” said the CS.

Prof Magoha added that if he was the VC he will have done things much differently than what Prof Wainaina has done.

“The government may decide that this school, the site is good for a nuclear facility, once it passes through the cabinet, who do you think you are that you are going to say you are not going to follow,” he said.

The CS said the government is the government and it is by law established.

“I do not want to pronounce myself more than that, all land belongs to the government and when they decide to use it for another purpose there is a manner in which it is taken,” said Prof Magoha.

The VC announced to the students and staff on Tuesday and he had been relieved off his duties by the government after he failed to surrender the title deed of a land belonging to Kenyatta University to the World Health Organization(Who), which is setting up a Sh600Million emergency hub to cater for its regional operations.

The University Council chaired by Prof Shem Migot has also being replaced after they opposed the transfer of the universities land.

In a letter signed by Prof Migot, the council said the VC does not have power to surrender university land.

Prof Migot said, the council has no knowledge of cabinet decision mentioned and was not involved in any way in the process leading to the said decision aimed at acquiring the university land.

“The council holds the considered view that such a decision cannot be lawfully made without involving and consulting the University Council,” reads the letter dated July 7.