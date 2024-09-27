A Year of Insight: Top Stories Nation Subscribers loved the most

For a year now, Nation.Africa has been bringing you hard-hitting journalism behind a paywall, making sure our subscribers get the most critical and insightful stories shaping Africa. As we celebrate this milestone today, let us take a look back at some captivating content that has kept our loyal readers engaged.

Willand Charawe's journey to becoming asuccessful hydroponic farmer which began in 2018 captivated most of our readers. This story explored how the 24-year-old has successfully managed his greenhouse where he grows capsicum hydroponically and makes millions of shillings.

When the Kenya police were deployed to Haiti, the Nation.Africa team focused on deep dives that brought to the fore some of the operational details our readers were seeking. Readers were hooked on the the story of how Nairobi tied down the Haitian government from taxing or punishing members of the Kenyan police contingent, providing assurances that only Nairobi would determine the fate of any errant security officers, and look into their earnings. The details were contained in a pre-deployment agreement signed on June 21, just four days before Kenya deployed troops to Port-au-Prince.

It was Nation.Africa that revealed how a few minutes after her nomination by President William Ruto for the position of Health Cabinet secretary, Dr Deborah Barasa embarked on raisingSh80,050 to settle a debt owed to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), which had led to her removal from the list of practitioners, and which could have derailed her confirmation in Parliament.

The story of Keiyo South MP Gideon Kimaiyo, who as a young boy, vowed not to get married until he had completed his PhD was another hit for our subscribers. The 37-year-old has now kept half of that promise. On Friday, September 20, he graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in International Relations at the University of Nairobi's 71st graduation ceremony, and he can finally think about becoming someone's husband.

Nation.Africa subscribers love inspiring content and loved reading about James Kahiga’s journey fromWall Street to Dorper sheep farming in Kenya. After 14 years as an auditor on Wall Street in the fast-paced financial environment of San Francisco, Kahiga sought a more meaningful and fulfilling life. He flew back to Kenya and moved to the agricultural landscapes of Nyandarua to dedicate his life to raising Dorper sheep.

James Kahiga with a ram at his Capri Dorper Sheep Farm in Nyandarua. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation

When Nation.Africa broke the story of Mohamed Abduba Dida, the former teacher who twice ran for President and finished ahead of some established politicians, serving a seven-year sentence in a US prison for stalking and threats, Nation.Africa subscribers were the first to read. Dida is detained at the Big Muddy Correctional Center in Illinois, where he has been held since November 18, 2022, after being found guilty of stalking and intimidating his wife in the Midwestern US state.

Nation.Africa also took readers inside the wealth of a presidential escort officer linked to poaching. Our team told the story of how the officer was arrested alongside two colleagues ferrying four elephant tusks and has financed his expensive lifestyle despite being on the salary of a constable.

Another story that subscribers also enjoyed was how an encounter with Mwende, a prostitute, ended tragically for Pastor Michael Njoroge. At his peak, the pastor flew choppers, drove luxury vehicles and wined and dined with the who-is-who in society. Then his world crumbled after undercover reporters unmasked how he used to coach commercial sex workers to give fake testimonies for bribes.

Since Tom Mboya was assassinated as he left a chemist on present-day Moi Avenue near the National Archives, there have been many unanswered questions. One question was answered when Nation.Africa traced 92-year-old Ndwiga Kathamba who has now confessed to buying the pistol that shot and killed Mboya.

The 92-year-old Ndwiga Muruathika, a self-confessed hitman at his home in Runyenjes, Embu County during the interview. Photo credit: Louis Ngari | Nation Media Group

Another hit story was My ‘mama fua’ and I where Nairobi men shared their experiences with those they hired to clean their houses and clothes. They say they appreciate that this mama fua only requires an agreed payment, unlike girlfriends who may expect more financial support without taking on similar responsibilities, such as cleaning and cooking.

As the country was focused on the anti-government protests in July, the Equity Bank Ltd Internal Control Department detected a flurry of suspect transactions at the salaries account. There were 47 withdrawals from the payroll account. The money was quickly transferred to multiple accounts in other banks in a heist that shocked most Kenyans.

The story of marathoner Kelvin Kiptum’s death at the age of 24 in that catastrophic crash continues to shock the world. The Nation Sports team went on its trail and, in a special report, revealed his final moments titled; Two beers, a meal and mystery woman: Inside Kelvin Kiptum's last 48 hours.

Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya celebrates after winning the 2023 Chicago Marathon professional men's division and setting a world record marathon time of 2:00.35 on October 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo credit: Michael Reaves| AFP

