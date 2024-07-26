My ‘mama fua’ and I: Nairobi men share their experiences

Spurgeon Musembi

Yes, I do have a mama fua. For a young man like me, general cleaning isn’t exactly a preference. It’s just not my cup of tea. She usually comes on Sundays to handle the laundry, wash clothes, fetch water, clean utensils, and tidy up the house.

However, when it comes to planning my meals or doing groceries, we have not reached that point. Occasionally, she cooks for me when I’m too tired to do it myself, and I can keep the food for a couple of days. About age choice, I prefer someone around my age because we face similar challenges. Instead of promoting older ladies, I choose to support those who share my experiences.

I have been with my mama fua for the past two years, which has made me grow to trust her. I know her code of conduct and how she operates. Sometimes she even makes my bed, which I don’t mind. I can travel for a week, leave her my keys so that I can return to a clean house.

Surgeon Musembi poses for a photo on July 25, 2024 in Nairobi. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Ambrose Musyoki, 24

Of course, I need a mama fua because I am working from Monday to Sunday, leaving no time for me to do cleaning. While I handle most of the cooking myself, cleaning utensils is the hardest part. My mama fua takes care of my house, laundry, and any general cleaning needed. She has been with me since my third year at university, about three years now, and she is like a friend. I trust her enough to leave her my keys on cleaning days.

When it comes to age, ideally I would prefer a young mama fua to support fellow young hustlers (Gen Z) like myself, but my current cleaning lady is a family woman with children. We have never had any arguments since she has a good heart. Life has many challenges, even when I was a student, the workload could be overwhelming.

Hiring a mama fua is cheaper than taking clothes to the laundry, and she handles a lot of house chores at an affordable price. When we started, as I was in university, I used to pay her Sh500. After I completed studies and got a bigger house, I now pay her Sh1,000.

Ambrose Musyoki poses for a photo on July 25, 2024 in Nairobi. Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Polycarp Atambo, 25

I have had multiple mama fuas since the Covid-19 pandemic, and while I cannot say I trust any of them completely, there is one I call occasionally for cleaning. I prefer to keep things impersonal to avoid becoming too attached or reliant on one person, which can lead to complications.

They only clean when I am around and never have my house keys. No! My mama fua handles cleaning the house, washing utensils, and doing laundry, but I prefer to clean my shoes myself. She visits either once a week or once every two weeks, and I pay her Sh800 each time.

Our relationship remains professional, and we have never had any arguments. When it comes to age, I generally prefer the older group, although younger mama fuas can be more engaging with occasional banter and life chats. Despite this, I value the professionalism of the older cleaners. For now, I plan to remain a bachelor and enjoy my own company before considering marriage.

Polycap Atambo poses for a photo on July 25, 2024 in Nairobi. Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Titus Nderitu, 24

I have been with my mama fua for four years. She is in her thirties and acts like a mother to me. When she comes, she cleans the house, does my laundry, cleans my shoes, and even fetches dirty clothes I forgot to give her. I handle my utensils and cooking myself, not because she does not do a good job, but because I prefer to do it.

She visits once or twice a week, and I pay her Sh600. I do not live with my girlfriend, and we have had arguments about me leaving my house keys with the mama fua. However, I trust her completely and believe she cannot take anything from my house. My estate is a safe community, and I have faith in her character. We have never had serious disagreements, although she once forgot to bring in my work clothes when it was raining.

Typically, she stays around until my clothes are dry, because I often come home late from work. She does a great job, sometimes even organising my closet without being asked.

Titus Nderitu poses for a photo on July 25th, 2024, in Nairobi. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group