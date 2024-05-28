Willand Charawe

How 24-year-old harvests millions from eighth of an acre

Willand Charawe at his Capsicum greenhouse in Rongai on May 22, 2024.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Linet Owoko

What you need to know:

  • Willand Charawe's journey to becoming a successful hydroponic farmer began in 2018.
  • He has successfully managed his greenhouse where he grows capsicum hydroponically.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Demo organisers to pay for damages

    Maandamano

  2. PREMIUM How Gen-Z is changing conversation on mental health

    Gen Z

  3. PREMIUM What Raila Odinga’s AU post would mean

  4. PREMIUM Wave of layoffs: Tough times as multinationals cut jobs