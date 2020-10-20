2 arrested for immigration fraud using Facebook page

Two people have been arrested for impersonating immigration officials and committing fraud on social media.

Joseph Karanja and Dennis Muindi Ndambuki were apprehended on Monday by detectives posing as individuals seeking services from the Immigration Department.

A report on the arrest says Mr Karanja runs a Facebook page called “Immigration Customer Care Ke”, where he frequently posts about services offered by the department and directs the public to send him direct messages if they need any assistance.

“Investigations revealed that the two work with some individuals stationed at Nyayo House, who help them access victims’ data, which they use to make them believe that they are genuine immigration officials,” says the report seen by the Nation.

After obtaining people’s details, the suspects promise to help fast-track applications such as those for passports, visas and work permits and charge various amounts for the services.

“Once the victims pay the deposits for the processes to begin, the two create hurdle after hurdle that they use to keep siphoning money from the victims. They eventually stop answering the victims’ calls.”

The suspects will be arraigned on Wednesday to answer to charges of fraud and impersonation.

Their arrest came a day after another suspected internet fraudster Archibald Kalela Mwandawiro was arrested in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County.

Mr Mwandawiro, whom the DCI described as a cyber-espionage suspect, was found with advanced communications equipment including 512 sim cards, 25 modems, an electric inverter, internet routers, a Global Systems for Mobile communications (GSM), a laptop and a mobile handset.

