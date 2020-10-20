Courtesy

Kenya becoming a playground for cyberspies

By  Mary Wambui

What you need to know:

  • Archibald Mwandawiro was found with telecommunications gadgets similar to those found with foreigners at a house in Nairobi in 2014.
  • Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said investigations had established that the widely travelled suspect is a computer science expert from a local university.

The weekend arrest in Taita-Taveta of a computer science expert Kenyan police claim is a spy for a western nation rekindled an espionage ring smashed six years ago in Nairobi.

