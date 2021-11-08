Willie Kimani murder trial: I shot Josephat Mwenda, Fredrick Leliman tells court

Fredrick Leliman

Police officer Fredrick Leliman in a Nairobi Court on July 18, 2016 over the murder of lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A senior Administration Police officer facing charges of murdering three people among them a bodaboda operator Josephat Mwenda on Monday recalled shooting the motorcycle rider for allegedly resisting arrest.

