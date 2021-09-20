Willie Kimani murder: 5 have case to answer, says judge

The High Court has ruled that four police officers and a civilian accused of murdering lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri in 2016 have case to answer.

While delivering her decision on Monday morning, Justice Jessie Lesiit put each of the accused on their defence.

"Having analysed all the evidence, l have come to the conclusion the prosecution has established a prima facie case against each of the accused whom l place on their defence," ruled Justice Lesiit when finding that Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Sylvia Wanjiku, Leonard Mwangi and Peter Ngugi have a case to answer.

Suspects Stephen Morogo and Fredrick Leliman (centre) with their lawyer Cliff Ombeta (right) at the Milimani Courts in Nairobi on September 20, 2021. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

From left standing: Suspects Peter Kamau, Leonard Maina, Sylvia Wanjohi. Behind the dock (standing) are Stephen Morogo and Fredrick Leliman at the Milimani Courts in Nairobi on September 20, 2021. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Prosecution-led evidence argued that the five abducted them on June 23, 2016 after the trio left Mavoko Law Courts where they had attended a case hearing involving one of the accused.

After a week-long search, their bodies were discovered in Ol Donyo Sabuk River in Machakos County.

The trial began in 2016 and prosecution closed its case last week after calling 46 witnesses.

Among those who were called to give evidence include police officers, Mr Kimani's former colleagues, witnesses who discovered their bodies floating in the river, and a boda boda rider who the prosecution said was the last person the lawyer talked to and who responded to a distress call allegedly wrote on a tissue paper.

The prosecution also adduced a confession statement given by Mr Ngugi detailing how a scheme to kill the three was hatched and executed.

