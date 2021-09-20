Willie Kimani murder: 5 have case to answer, says judge

Suspects in Willie Kimani's murder case (from left) Peter Ngugi, Leonard Maina, Sylvia Wanjohi, Stephen Morogo, and Fredrick Leliman during a past appearance in court.

Photo credit: File | Paul Waweru | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has ruled that four police officers and a civilian accused of murdering lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri in 2016 have case to answer.

