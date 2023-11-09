I’ll work with transport sector to end drug abuse menace, says DP Gachagua

The Government will work closely with stakeholders in the transport sector to ensure success in the fight against alcoholism and drug abuse, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said.

Mr Gachagua said the ills are destroying lives of young people- the majority in the sector, particularly matatu and Boda boda- promising to work with stakeholders to change the industry in order to be friendly to the young people.

Speaking on Thursday during a meeting with members of the Federation of Drivers and Conductors and other stakeholders in the Matatu sector, the Deputy President said cleaning the public transport sector of drugs and illicit, toxic alcohol would boost national efforts to fight the menace.

Get into bad behaviour

“The general welfare of drivers and touts has been a concern to many people. The very nature of the job makes it very easy to corrupt their morals because they interact with many people and there is a lot of cash money in the industry so our young people are in a difficult position and can easily get into bad behaviour because of peer pressure,” said the DP.

The Deputy President was accompanied by his spouse, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi during the meeting at the official residence in Karen.

Mr Gachagua is spearheading the Government’s fight against illicit brew, drugs and substance abuse while Pastor Rigathi is leading efforts to dignify the boychild through efforts including rehabilitation programmes for drug addicts.

The Deputy President said the government will listen to members of the federation in a bid to find a solution to the challenges they are facing.

“The drivers and conductors are important players in our economy. This country cannot run without the sector. We will work together to develop our country and ensure the economy thrives,” he said.

He also challenged the members of the federation to push their members to acquire medical cover because of the health risks in the course of their work.