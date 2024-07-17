Same old: Ruto back to factory settings despite Gen Z pressure

President William Ruto appears to have hit the reset button, resuming public activities amid a new wave of anti-government protests by the youth.

The President has been traversing various counties in the Rift Valley and Mt Kenya regions in development tours where he has also launched projects.

All the while, the President steered clear of a promised multi-sectoral dialogue, which was set to kick off this week aimed at addressing issues raised by demonstrating youth, which now remains in limbo.

The Head of State has toured Nyandarua and Nakuru counties where he has gone back on some of his pledges to the youth.

Dr Ruto addressed roadside rallies, launched the Nakuru ultra-modern market, inspected a Sh280 million bus park and a Sh300 million market under construction in Nakuru. He announced the return of the ‘Kazi Mtaani’ programme, which was rolled out by his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

He accused an American organisation of sponsoring the ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

He claimed the organisation is using young people to cause violence and anarchy in the country, daring the entity to style up or ship out.

“Those who are sponsoring the violence, we know them. I want to call out those behind the anarchy in Kenya. Shame on them!” the President told residents of Keringet in Kuresoi South.

The statement was a big contrast from the statement he made while announcing plans for a multi-sectoral dialogue aimed at addressing issues raised by the Gen Z in the wake of demonstrations by the group a week ago.

President William Ruto (left), Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (right) and National Treasury Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo (at the back), during a tree planting race at Kaptagat Girls High School in Keiyo South Constituency, Elgeyo Marakwet County on July 13, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation

He said the six-day forum, which was set to run between July 15 and 20, is mandated to come with a proposal on the way forward for the country.

“We have agreed that we have to bring the country together, that is why we will be having a multi-sectoral forum dialogue bringing together 150 participants with 50 of them being youths while 100 of them coming from the religious community, civil society, political parties and professional groups,” said Dr Ruto.

Days earlier while engaging the youth on X Spaces, the President had also apologised for not giving a listening ear to the protesting Gen Z on pertinent issues including corruption in government and incompetence of officers in his Cabinet.

The Head of State promised to directly engage and listen to issues raised by the youth, whom he said had spoken loudly. He gave in to their demands and declined to assent to the controversial Finance Bill, 2024.

“I have heard you, and I have heard the many Kenyans who have spoken. I am very happy that we are having this conversation,” he said.

Hitting the back-to-factory settings, the government has gone back on its word on hiking the road maintenance levy.

This is after it emerged that the government had secretly gazetted an increase of the levy from Sh18 to Sh25 per litre of petrol and diesel which was reflected in the latest fuel prices released by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Kenyans had expressed their disapproval of such a move during last month’s public participation, stating that it would further raise the cost of living.

Former Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had even promised that the government would seek alternative ways of maintaining and developing roads following the public outcry.

Addressing rallies from the rooftop of his car, the President defended another clandestine move by his administration to increase a controversial road maintenance levy, even as he said his government is focused on easing the cost of living.

Dr Ruto said it was necessary to increase the levy from Sh18 to Sh25 in order to raise revenue for maintaining roads across the country.

“As a government, we have done a good thing, we have made sure that on the issue of fuel levy, we have gotten enough resources to cater for all the roads that need attention and those that have stalled to enhance transport,” said the President.

The reset button would also be witnessed in Nyandarua County when the President went against a Cabinet memo banning public harambees by State and public officers, saying harambees have come into disrepute through perceptions of corruption and abuse of office.

Dr Ruto had on July 5, directed that no State officer would be allowed to participate in fundraising or philanthropic activities.

The directive came on the backdrop of public uproar over the millions of shillings politicians dish out during the fundraising functions, with Kenyans questioning the source of the money which has sometimes been linked to corruption.

While hosting a media roundtable at State House, the President also admitted that the 'harambee culture' among politicians should be nipped in the bud.

“We need to change the culture of harambee. It started as a noble exercise. It supported many people to go to school but I think it has stretched too far. We must stop harambees because it is breeding corruption,” he said.

But on Sunday, the President promised to fund the completion of Ndogino AIPCA Church, saying the ban on harambees will have a negative impact on church projects.

“I am instructing the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the Church leadership to see how much is needed to complete the Church so that I can write a cheque,” said Dr Ruto.

Interestingly, the Head of State said he had been pressured, by people he did not name, to stop church harambees.

“There are people who have really pushed us to stop harambees in Churches. Now how will the Churches be built?” He asked.