Fuel levy increase after rejection a big betrayal

For a leadership that is under intense pressure from youthful protesters, making further goofs is literally shooting oneself in the foot.

While it is true that the government is grappling with difficult economic times, deception is not an option.

It will take a lot of effort to convince the people that President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration means well for them.

And we are not just talking about the continued use of brute force and live bullets against unarmed peaceful protesters despite assurances.

The latest shocker is the decision to implement a Sh7 fuel levy increase. This has sparked a national uproar, as there was public participation and the people rejected the levy increase proposal.

Former Transport minister Kipchumba Murkomen had before President Ruto sacked nearly his entire Cabinet hinted that the government would consider an alternative.

Constitutional requirement

However, it has gone ahead and raised the Road Maintenance Levy (RML) by 39 per cent to Sh25 per litre of petrol and diesel amid an outcry over the financial strain on households and businesses.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has taken all by surprise by including the higher RML in the July 15 to August 14 petroleum pricing cycle.

This has happened despite objections and reservations, even in the ministry itself. The State hopes to raise more money for road maintenance, rehabilitation and development.

Critics have also pointed out that this is illegal, as the levy can only take effect if, as required by the Road Maintenance Levy Fund Act, the Transport Cabinet Secretary publishes the new rates in the Kenya Gazette. Of course, there is no CS, as Mr Murkomen was dismissed.

It will be recalled that the Roads ministry held public participation in 10 regions on July 8, and then CS Murkomen had assured the forum that the policy would not be rushed.