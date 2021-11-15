Eric Omondi

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi.

| Pool

News

Prime

‘King of Comedy’ who likes to court controversy

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Recently he attacked Kenyan artistes for being “lazy”, something that he says has slowly killed the industry.
  • Artistes such as Sauti Sol’s Bien-Aimé Barasa rubbished his claims, saying Omondi had become the king of clout-chasing.

He fancies himself the king of comedy, having started his career as a stand-up comedian on the Churchill Show, and now hosting international shows. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.