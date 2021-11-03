Jacque Maribe, Eric Omondi air dirty linen in public

They say what happens between two people behind bedroom walls should remain a secret.

But this is not the case with an entanglement that happened several years ago between comedian Eric Omondi and former TV journalist Jacque Maribe.

In the past two days, the two have aired their dirty linen in public, with Maribe accusing Omondi of being a deadbeat dad and the comedian firing back that he had unsuccessfully demanded a paternity test seven years ago before committing.

But to understand the tiff, we need to go back to November 1, when Omondi shared a picture of himself with an apparently pregnant woman, saying that he would support their child.

A furious Maribe publicly commented: “Tuponge au tusiponge? Kemikal aki, Spell responsibility, song or not, dead beat is a disease."

What followed was a scandalous interview that Omondi had with YouTuber Eve Mungai, where he rang Maribe to prove they were on good terms.

But the journalist proceeded to lecture him on the call, asking why he had not been paying school fees for his child and whether he even knew where their son lived.

Things went quiet for a few hours, until Tuesday night when, in a lengthy post on Instagram, Omondi said he met Maribe in 2012 when they both worked for Radio Africa Group.

"So we met at Radio Africa in 2012. I was working at Radio Jambo and Jacque was working at Kiss TV. So one random night after a Radio Africa Staff Party and after a few bottles of whiskey and wine glasses, Jacque and I happened," he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

He claimed that at the time, Maribe was dating another TV personality.

Omondi also said Maribe only told him she was pregnant after two months.

"We used protection!!! After two months, Jacque tells me she's pregnant!!! I immediately asked her how since we used protection? She then tells me, ‘It doesn't matter; the mother always knows who the father is and that I am the father!!! During the entire pregnancy, nothing happened, and we barely saw each other," he wrote.

Four months after their son was born, Omondi says Maribe asked if he would take up the responsibility of being a father, but he asked for a DNA test first. That, Omondi said, rubbed Maribe the wrong way and she turned down the request.

"For seven years I have begged Jacque to allow us to have a DNA test, and she has continually refused," he added.

The former TV girl and her ex-boyfriend Joseph Irungu, alias Jowi, are battling murder charges in the death of Nairobi businesswoman Monica Kimani at her Kilimani apartment in 2018.