Eric Omondi
Pool | Nation Media Group

Lifestyle

Prime

Eric Omondi: The drama, the money and the women 

By  THOMAS MATIKO

What you need to know:

  • Eric Omonid's life has been about looking for opportunities to grow his brand and earn top dollar.
  • The celebrated comedian's recent gig project, Wife Material, was a hit that attracted viewership and debate. 


Working as a full-time comedian and getting paid handsomely for it is more than just clowning around. It is a tough job, one that requires a constant flow of creativity, especially when most of your content is targeted at the demanding and vocal online audience.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Eric OmondI: The fuss, the fun and the funk

  2. PRIME Yasmeen Saiedi speaks about her role in 'Maria' and future plans

  3. The dark art of asking patients endless questions

  4. Embarking on a culinary journey

  5. How to avoid bedtime fights with your children

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.