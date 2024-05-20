'I have a plan for KBC but give me time': Agnes Kalekye says as she takes over CEO role

Agnes Kalekye Nguna, the new Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Managing Director and CEO, has asked for patience promising to turn around the fortunes of the national broadcaster.

Speaking as she took over her new role, Ms Nguna pledged to shape up the corporation for the better.

“I have worked in the media industry for the last 18 years across the East African region and as the new MD and CEO I have a strategy.

"However, at this point I won’t be getting into details, allow me to settle in, I have a whole strategy behind it (changing things) that I will be communicating to the staff and together.

"I am sure we will be able to get KBC to where it should be.” Ms Nguna pledged as she took over the docket from Paul Macharia, in a handover ceremony presided over by the corporation’s Chairman Tom Mshindi.

Until her appointment last Friday, Mr Macharia had been holding brief in an acting capacity following the sacking of former Managing Director Samuel Maina in December 2023.

Maina too had been serving in an acting capacity, before his appointment was terminated by Information, Communications and Technology (ICS) Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo over a Sh750 billion payment.

In a letter to the then chairman of the KBC board, Benjamin Maingi, CS Owalo directed the board to suspend Mr Maina with immediate effect and disciplinary action instituted against him.

Also Read: The Sh772bn deal that swallowed KBC acting MD Samuel Maina

Mr Owalo said the measures were necessary as he accused Mr Maina of allegedly committing the government to pay billions in LCIA Arbitration without the approval of the Ministry, the National Treasury and the Office of the Attorney General.

Subsequently, Mr Owalo instructed the board to expedite the process of recruitment of a new MD.

Ms Kalekye who serves as the Chair of Media Owners Association, beat the other seven candidates who had been shortlisted in the interviews conducted in March 2024.

Even as she settles in and gets the feel of her new docket, Ms Kalekye also pledged to have a different style of leadership before the expiry of her three-year contract.