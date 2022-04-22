Government forms team to plan Mwai Kibaki's State Funeral

A committee comprising government officials and former president Mwai Kibaki’s family has been formed to plan the funeral of the former Head of State who died on Friday.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has announced that the committee will update Kenyans on the events leading to the late president’s state funeral.

“The committee will convene tomorrow for its inaugural meeting, and will in due course issue a detailed programme of the events leading up to the State Funeral,” Mr Kinyua said in a statement.

Among the items that the committee will discuss include how Kenyans will pay their last respect to the country’s third president.

“That programme of events shall include the dates and venues where the family shall receive visitors, and shall accord all Kenyans the opportunity to participate in paying of last respects to the former Head of State,” he added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had earlier on announced a national mourning day across the country until the interment of the late Kibaki.

He will also be accorded a state funeral with full military honours and protocols.

The president also ordered the flag of Kenya to be flown at half-mast.