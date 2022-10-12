'Big mistake!' Emma Too reacts after Trevor Ombija storm over bars

Ex-model Emma Too has revealed that she is among residents at the centre of vocal complaints against a noisy establishment in Kileleshwa after popular Citizen TV news anchor, Mr Trevor Ombija, kicked up a social media storm with his take on the looming closure of 43 bars and entertainment joints in Nairobi.

In a clip that has since gone viral, Mr Ombija is seen on tape singling out a resident that he said he had tried to placate amid noise complaints in the residential estate where the entertainment joint in question is located.

A bar owner responds to complaints about noise coming from this pub located in Kileleshwa... pic.twitter.com/caws9tKnJA — Mungai Kihanya (@mungaikihanya) October 12, 2022

He was speaking on Tuesday during a meeting between 43 bar owners whose establishments are earmarked for closure and the Nairobi County Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri.

Hours after the clip went viral, an upset Ms Too took to Twitter to confirm that she is the resident in question, adding that an offer was made to sound proof part of her house. However, she vehemently denied some of the allegations that he made about the situation, including in a tweet that he posted on Wednesday morning.

This is me in bed struggling! If you think this is normal or a vendetta against Vanice then you are very mistaken. All I have ever asked her was ask your people to lower the music!

I will share the same communication. pic.twitter.com/J4b1wIPsAU — Emma Too™ (@Emma999Too) October 12, 2022

She also shared videos of her home, in which loud music can be heard coming from a nearby establishment.

This is deep inside my house!!!!! @NemaKenya @NMS_Kenya @SakajaJohnson @RobertAlai

Now how do you soundproof a split level house & not the actual club?! What will other residents do? Will they also soundproof the whole street? Turn down the music and stop parking at my house! pic.twitter.com/bcTlF8C52z — Emma Too™ (@Emma999Too) October 12, 2022

She also expressed her disappointment with the comments made by the news anchor.

"I have been very consistent in my cry about the said establishment and I have never attacked them or even said the name here," she said.

"I’m truly the wrong lady to intimidate! I’m not even shocked that’s how he thinks he can solve this! I have been very clear about what they should do!"

Trevor's proposals

News anchor Trevor Ombija. Photo credit: File

In the meeting with County officials, Mr Ombija had proposed that they institute a minimum threshold for the number of residents' complaints that necessitate action from authorities. He said he feels that loud entertainment joints should not be closed over a few complaints from neighbouring residents, noting that it should require at least half of the people living in the area complaining to warrant action.

“When there is a complaint against a bar owner or a restaurant, let us have more than half of the people complaining. If the apartments are twenty, fifteen of them should show us their list, signed, and tell us this is the problem,” he is heard saying in the clip.

A bar owner responds to complaints about noise coming from this pub located in Kileleshwa... pic.twitter.com/caws9tKnJA — Mungai Kihanya (@mungaikihanya) October 12, 2022

He went on to state that he has been struggling to deal with noise pollution complaints due to his establishment, while citing an example of how he offered to sound proof an aggrieved resident's house.

He also proposes that complaining residents in estates be required to produce home lease documents before further action is taken by city authorities.

Other reactions

While reacting to Mr Ombija's take, former Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi criticised his opinion, saying that noise pollution should be contained.

“Trevor Ombija...you don’t offer to seal our ears. Noise pollution must be contained,” Mr Havi said.

Many other Kenyans also expressed their disappointment with his comments, leading the TV presenter to trend at number 1 on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Yaani Trevor Ombija stood confidently and said he offered to soundproof a neighbour's house... let that sink in. Not his nightclub located in a residential area WHICH has the noise issues, but someone's home... mimi I have never heard something so absurd. — Wanjiru wa Ndooro (@Gaddafess) October 12, 2022

Trevor Ombija says if his club or any other night club is making noise, at least half of the residents must complain.😆😆. Not you alone. And after complaining, the half of the residents have to show him, or any other club owner their leases, to show they own the houses! 😆😆😆. — Juma G 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3) October 12, 2022

In Law, one complaint is enough. — Parkin Munzala (@ParkinMunzala) October 12, 2022

Trevor responds

After the clip went viral, Mr Ombija took to Twitter to explain the context of his comments.

1/3: I have a neighbour who wanted us to shutdown because I did not give her a landscaping job. We reduced our volume completely all other neighbours were ok with our attempts, except her so I offered to go the extra mile of soundproofing as a last resort she still refused. https://t.co/s6Dy35098S — Trevor Ombija, HSC (@TrevorOmbija) October 12, 2022

According to the Director of Liquor Licensing Hesbon M Angwena, complaints were raised by the residents and members of the general public regarding the noise from 43 clubs.

“The complaints have also been received by the County Environment Compliance and Enforcement officers and despite arrests and arraignment in court, the proprietors have refused to comply and continue to contravene the stipulated licensing condition,” Mr Angwena said in a statement.