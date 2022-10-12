Reprieve for noisy clubs as Governor Sakaja intervenes

The Nairobi County government has come to the rescue of 43 entertainment joints that had been earmarked for closure over noise pollution.

On Tuesday, Nairobi County Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri held a meeting with the owners of the clubs and restaurants and agreed on terms to be followed.

The Muchiri asked the club owners to adhere to the regulations that have been set, failure to which the entertainment joints will be closed.

"Our manifesto is to enable businesses to thrive but you must not infringe on residents’ rights," Muchiri said.

He urged liquor outlets to self-regulate, and invest in soundproofing to minimise noise pollution.

Muchiri said that the county government is committed to protecting businesses, hence the need to embrace dialogue so as to find a lasting solution.

"We have a duty and an obligation to ensure we create a conducive environment for businesses of all sizes to operate.”

He further said that decentralising the city into five boroughs as one of the plans that the new administration has will address a myriad of problems that have been troubling the hospitality sector.

"Our manifesto entails how we will cluster Nairobi into North, East, West, South and Central administration blocks to ensure ease of access to public services and management.”

During the meeting, Bar Owners’ Association led by their chairman Mike Muthamia called on the review of the county liquor licensing, and alcoholic laws, saying the current regulations are outdated.

The chairman also called for a peaceful co-existence between residents and business owners.

"We are ready to self-regulate under the guide of the county government, we also need to have residence association included in the sub-county liquor licensing committee.,” Muthamia said.

The deputy governor also said that there is need for collaboration and continuous dialogue between the business community, and residence association in ensuring the zoning laws are adhered to within residential areas to avoid conflict.

He encouraged quarterly roundtable stakeholders’ meetings between residences, and business owners to review progress made.