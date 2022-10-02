31 arrested in operation targeting ‘mchele gang’, noisy bars

31 suspects were nabbed on Sarurday following a string of operations targeting bars promoting noise pollution, selling shisha and spiking revellers drinks in Kiambu and Nairobi counties.

The operation targeting noise polluters and shisha sellers was a joint operation by police officers and National Enviroment and Management Authority (Nema) that saw the manager of Oyster bar arrested alongside 14 other operators.

In the same club, 20 shisha pots were nabbed as exhibits and the suspects retained at Central Police station.

Other affected clubs were Bar Next Door, Kettle bar and Onex bar where 11 people were arrested and 15 pots of shisha confiscated.

In Kiambu, four women and a 38-year-old man were arrested for stupefying a reveller at OJ Lounge along Eastern Bypass and making away with cash and other valuables on Friday.

According the police, the victim reported he had gone to the club to drink on September 15 at 8pm when he met a woman and started dining together.

Shortly after, the lady invited three others who joined them as they continued to have drinks together.

“During the drinking spree, the complainant was drugged and lost consciousness only to find himself alone in his car the following day,” states a report filed at Ruiru police station via OB NO.53/30/9/2022.

The victim told the officers he lost half a million shillings that was withdrawn from his Cooperative bank account, two mobile phones both valued at sh90, 000, three ATM cards amongst other items.

Investigations led to the arrest of Esther Njoki Gikonyo (43), Annis Muthoni Ndirangu (40), Esther Wangare Wambui (32), Lucy Njeri Mwangi (41) and Peter Nderitu Wangare (38).