Loft, Quiver face closure as county cracks down on noise

The Nairobi County Liquor Board has cancelled the operation licenses of 43 entertainment joints following noise complaints from residents.

According to the Director of Liquor Licensing Hesbon M Angwena, complaints were raised by the residents and members of the general public regarding the noise from the said clubs.

Through a statement copied to all the Nairobi County administration, Mr Angwena has directed them to start the process of cancellation, revocation and closing of the affected clubs.

Refused to comply

“The complaints have also been received by the County Environment Compliance and Enforcement officers and despite arrests and arraignment in court, the proprietors have refused to comply and continue to contravene the stipulated licensing condition,” Mr Angwena said in a statement on Monday.

He has asked them to co-opt a technical team from urban planning and County NEMA to offer technical advice and support.

The affected clubs include Quiver Lounge and Loft in Roysambu, Clique Lounge (Kibra), Pioneer Resort (Embakasi West), Sufra in Westlands, Orchid Lounge in Kibra, Edus Bar in Kibra, La Baite (Kibra), Vineyard (Roysambu), Paris (Roysambu), Coco Rico (Roysambu), Bar Next door (Lang’ata), Kettle House Bara and Grill (Dagoretti North), Tipsy Lounge (Dagoretti North), Onix (Ngong Road), Oyster in Kilimani and Grace House Resort at Yaya Center among others.

This comes a day after Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai asked the City Hall to probe 15 entertainment joints in his ward following complaints from the residents.

The MCA, in a letter, said that the Kileleshwa Ward Neighbourhood Association (Kiwana) complained that they have unsuccessfully petitioned Nairobi City County to take action against the noisy clubs.

"Your prompt action will be appreciated as the clubs look like they are above every known law," the MCA said in a letter to City Hall.

According to Kileleshwa residents, they felt that the offending businesses do not operate within their licences.

Here's the full list: