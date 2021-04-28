Judicial Service Commission
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Behind-the-scenes intrigues in the search for Chief Justice

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Brian Wasuna  &  Joseph Wangui

What you need to know:

  • Yesterday, just before 4pm, the Judiciary sent feelers to newsrooms requesting for coverage of a major announcement.

  • At exactly 4.26pm, Prof Olive Mugenda announced that the interview panel had unanimously settled on Judge Martha Koome.

On Monday mid-morning, the Court of Appeal sat to deliver a ruling that allowed the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to deliberate on the concluded interviews for the vacant office of the Chief Justice.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. MPs reject removal of Tabitha Mutemi from MCK board

  2. US pleads with Kenya against refugee camps closure

  3. Firms boost battle against coronavirus

  4. Farmaajo backs down from term extension

  5. PRIME Elephants win right of way against avocado venture

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.