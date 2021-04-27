CJ interviews: Makau Mutua, Katiba Institute want results publicised

Professor Makau Mutua

Professor Makau Mutua is interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission for the position of Chief Justice, at the Supreme Court buildings on September 14, 2016.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prof Mutua says that in 2016 he applied for the CJ post and was subsequently interviewed but the results were never made available to him.

Kenyan scholar Makau Mutua and the Katiba Institute have petitioned a court to order the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to release the results of the Chief Justice interviews to the public for the sake of transparency.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Farmaajo to address anxious public as allies flee his camp

  2. US pleads with Kenya against refugee camps closure

  3. Court blocks repatriation of Kakuma, Dadaab refugees

  4. JSC nominates Martha Koome as Chief Justice

    Martha Koome

  5. Covid-19: Kenya records 511 new cases, 22 more deaths

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.