'Allow me to pray first': Last words of Nakuru man 'executed' by police

If Samuel Cheruiyot had known what the night held, he says, he should have accompanied him as he was being whisked away by police officers who picked him from home.

On that night of July, 14, 2022, Collins Kibet, 16, and three other boys in the neighborhood would die under a hail of bullets discharged from police officers’ guns.

It is because of their shooting, that residents, neigbours and families in Barut, Nakuru want civilian oversight body, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, IPOA, the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police Service, IAU, and other independent bodies to investigate the police officers who pulled the triggers and realize justice for their sons.

The day after Collins Kibet, 16, Collins Kipkorir, 21, Kevin Kipyegon, 20 and Dennis Kipchirchir, 23, were shot, Nakuru County Police Commander, Peter Mwanzo gathered the press and said that the four boys had been members of the Nyuki gang that has been terrorizing members of the public.

Nicholas Koech ( in brown jacket) brother to Collins Kibet who was among the four youths gunned down by police officers on Friday morning. Photo credit: Nation Media Group

“Officers on patrol were confronted by the gang and there was an exchange of fire and four of the gang members were fatally shot,” he said, raising the hopes of the residents of the newest city in Kenya, that finally, the gang- which been behind the murders of women over the past month, and which led to the transfer of the no-nonsense police officer to the town- was being dealt with.

Four days after the shooting though, families and neighbours of the boys have reiterated that they were innocent, and that they had been pulled out of their homes peacefully by police in uniform, and were converged in one point and shot.

One of them- Dennis Kipchirchir, witnesses say, had put his hands up in surrender, and begged the police to allow him to pray first before they took his life.

“There was no confrontation with the police. In fact, they picked my son from home,” Mr Cheruiyot said, adding that five police officers who picked him from home at 11.30pm were in uniform.

He told Nation.Africa that he was woken up by commotion coming from his son’s house forcing him to proceed to inquire what was happening.

On his way, he says, he met three officers who were standing at his son’s door outside while two others were inside the house with spotlights.

The officers, he said, did not inform him why they were taking away the teenager, but one of the officers asked him who he was, and asked him to get back into the house and sleep.

Mr Cheruiyot said that he left and stood at a distance and after a short while the officers left with his son and boarded two motorbikes which were waiting outside their gate.

Mr Samuel Cheruiyot the father of Collins Kipkorir who was gunned down by police officers during a security operation on Friday morning. Photo credit: Nation Media Group

“When they told me to go and sleep I knew something was wrong, I just stood somewhere and saw them leaving with my son. Other officers walked on foot while the others boarded the motorbikes and went straight to where they were killed,” he said.

The fifty-four-year-old father of five said that after one hour they heard gunshots emanating from the house and that when it fell on him

“We could not follow them since there were many officers and we feared they could arrest or harm us. But when we heard gunshots I just told his brother he has been killed, I am still in pain I buried my wife on Tuesday then here I am mourning again,” he said

According to Mr Cheruiyot his son has been working as a sand harvester in a quarry few kilometers from their home since he dropped out of school while in form two.

On the day Kipkorir was picked he was with his wife, whom he married last year and they were expecting their first child.

According to the wife, the officers ordered Kipkorir to dress up and lie down before handcuffing and leaving with him.

Kipkorir’s Brother Elvis Kipkemoi who was sleeping at an adjacent house that night said that he was woken up by people who tried to open his door but one interjected saying that the one they were looking for was sleeping in a different house.

He said that he feared to come out but he could hear the officers talking from his brother’s house ordering him to come out.

He said that he later joined his father who was outside the whole time and only went back to sleep at 2am when the officers had left.

Mr Kipkemoi said that he woke up at 6am and proceeded to the houses where his brother had been taken the previous night and while there he met a neighbour who was crying.

He said that he was only shocked to find his brother’s slippers at the entrance of the house and upon getting inside there was blood all over. He went back home to inform his father what had happened.

“We have never witnessed such in our village where officers pick people up and the next morning they are found dead, we tried to hide the incident from our siblings but they heard it from neighbors. It has not been easy for all of us since we lost our mother,” he said

Few kilometers away at Kipyegon and Kipchirchir's homestead where relatives were busy with burial preparations as the two are set to be buried today(Tuesday).

Their sister Maurine Cherono, who is yet to come to terms with the loss of her two brothers, said that she received a phone call from a neighbor informing her of the happening that Friday morning.

Ms Cherono, a resident of Mzee Wanyama area said that their last born Kipyegon was picked from his rental house where he was living with his girlfriend just a few metres from where Kipchirchir was living.

She said that the two were forced to reveal their friends and some officers left and went to pick the other two.

Mr Linus Bisei uncle to Kevin Kipyegon, and Denis Kipchirchir who were gunned down by police officers on Friday morning during a security operation. he is pointing where Kipyegon was allegedly shot. Photo credit: Nation Media Group

“If they were indeed criminals as they are alleging the officers should not have killed them instead they should have been arrested and taken to court. It is better visiting them in jail while they are alive than killing them.,” she said

“We are now only two siblings, I and my sister, our mother passed away in 2016 while our father died in 2000. Now the homestead has been left with no one,” she added

Their uncle Mr Linus Bisei regretted that his nephews lost their lives through officers who are meant to protect their lives saying that the detectives knew whom they were looking for and even their names.

He said that they had earlier been informed that the four had been taken to police station but their bodies were found lying at the Nakuru City mortuary.

Nicholas Koech, said that his brother Kibet was sleeping with his two other brothers at their house when Police picked him.

He said that they were all ordered to go outside and the officers asked them their names. The two were later asked to go back but Kibet was handcuffed and taken while shirtless.

Mr Koech said the other terrified brothers ran to his house and informed him that Kibet had been taken away by police officers without informing them what he had done.

According to Mr Koech they thought that he had been taken to a police station and restored to wait till morning but however they were later informed four people had been killed but they never thought it was their brother.

Mr Koech says his brother completed his primary education at a school in Kericho and later rejoined them in Nakuru in April where he has been working in a quarry.

He said that he was planning to enroll at a polytechnic to study mechanics after they lacked school fees to proceed to secondary school.

“We were told some had been taken to hospital and we rushed there but he was not there, we proceeded to Nakuru level five hospital mortuary and we were referred to city mortuary, there we were informed that four bodies had just been brought,” he said.

“We were shown and true it was my brother he was still handcuffed and had gunshots on his chest to the side and on his head. Why did they have to be killed?”, paused Mr Koech

Nakuru County Police commander Peter Mwanzo refuted the claims of the relatives saying that the parents have a role in raising their kids well.

"Anyone that is going to disturb the peace here by killing stabbing and causing human injuries to innocent people he will face the full force of the law, the proportion only God knows," said Mr Mwanzo

On Monday, officers from IPOA and some other human rights groups were interrogating the families of the boys to find out if the deceased had been victims of extrajudicial execution.

Mr Mwanzo in a phone call to Nation complained that the families were not telling the truth, and that the media should help the police in fighting crime.

“Why did you not ask me before publishing the story online?” he asked, insisting that the story done earlier by a NMG reporter is pulled down.