Seventh suspect in Mawanga killings detained for 14 more days

The seventh suspect in the murder of women in Bahati area in Nakuru county will remain in custody for two weeks pending police investigations.

A court sitting in Nakuru on Monday directed that Mr Kevin Omondi Otieno be held at Railways Police Station for 14 days to allow the detectives more time to conclude their investigations

Senior Resident magistrate Yvone Khatambi noted that the nature and the complexity of investigations as presented by the police inspector Peter Kamau who is investigating the matter necessitated her to grant the request.

Mr Kamau a detective from the homicide department unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation in his application before the court said he was investigating six cases of murder in which Mr Omondi is said to be involved in.

The detective said Mr Omondi who is suspected to be part of the dreaded confirm gang disappeared after a team of specialized detectives were deployed to Nakuru to aid in investigations into the death of six women Mawanga area of Bahati and its environs.

According to him the gang is responsible for the murders of Ms Beatrice Okinyi, Susan Wambui, Diana Opicho, Judy Nyambura, Shaidaya Cheupe and Rimsy Wanjiru which occurred between December 2 and June 24.

Mr Kelvin Omondi Othieno alias Fredrick Okoth Odongo outside the Nakuru Magistrate's Magistrate' court on July 18 Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

“The respondent was connected to some of the scenes of crime by way of forensic analysis and witness accounts but went into hiding until his arrest in Bungoma on July 16,” said Mr Kamau.

The court heard that the suspect's life was at risk as the angry residents were baying for his blood.

The police said they want to have the suspect taken through mental examination to establish whether he is fit to stand trial.

Having considered the application, the magistrate granted the request allowing for the suspect’s continued detention.

“I have considered the nature of the investigation being conducted and the complexity of the case. It is in the interest of justice that i allow the application. The suspect will be held at the Railways Police station until August 1 when the case will be mentioned,” said Ms Khatambi.

Mr Omondi’s arrest adds to the list of six other suspects who are alleged to have taken part in the killing of the women in Nakuru.