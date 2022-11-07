Veteran journalist Catherine Kasavuli in hospital, appeals for urgent blood donations

Veteran journalist and prime time news anchor Catherine Kasavuli is admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, and needs urgent blood transfusion.

Colleagues and friends in the media industry on Monday were mobilising people to donate blood for the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) news anchor.

“Dear friends, colleagues and well-wishers, our dear colleague Catherine Kasavuli is hospitalized at the Kenyatta National Hospital Private Wing after being diagnosed with cervical cancer,” said communication from various journalists.

“For those who can, she needs a blood transfusion urgently. Your prayers and moral support will be very welcome.”

The blood donation appeal was also shared on social media by various influencers, including Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai who appealed to his followers to help Kasavuli.

Catherine Kasavuli, in her personal capacity, has also been helping many of those with medical issues seek urgent treatment. She has been using her social media platforms to mobilise Kenyans to raise funds for patients who are seeking urgent treatment. The most recent cases were of a baby who was born with a congenital abnormality.

Four days ago, Kasavuli announced that she had successfully mobilised her followers to help Baby Sophia who received treatment and is recuperating.