Zuchu blasted for ‘killing’ comedian Steve Harvey on social media

Tanzanian singer Zuchu, real name Zuhura Othman, has received criticism for ‘killing’ American comedian and show host Steve Harvey on her social media platforms.

In her November 6, 2022, social media posts, Zuchu uploaded a screenshot photo of Steve Harvey’s social media account and his profile picture and captioned it with, “#RIP” before adding candle emojis next to it.

On her Instagram account, she also posted a black plain image to mourn Steve Harvey and shared it with her 5.1 million followers.

Her post was met with mixed reactions, with some followers pointing out that Steve Harvey was still alive and his social media accounts were still active with hours-old videos of him giving his followers and global audience life advice, talking of how he attended the same church as the late Michael Jackson and of him celebrating his wife, Marjorie Harvey.

“How is that possible? He just had a live show like an hour ago,” commented Allfred Jacob.

“Zuchu has decided to kill Steve Harvey,” said Corine Spiffy.

“The way I have shouted at my friend ‘this man is my favorite person’. May God protect him from people who wish him bad like you,” Zilper Jennifer clapped back at Zuchu.

“Couldn’t even condole with her fellow Tanzanians but went overseas!” castigated Paul Ayakoh in reference to a Tanzanian aircraft plunging into Lake Victoria on November 6, killing 19 passengers.

For years now, there have been several death hoaxes concerning Steve Harvey. This November 2022 death hoax originated from Facebook after an ‘R.I.P Steve Harvey’ Facebook page popped up and attracted nearly one million ‘like’ reactions.

“At about 11 AM E.T on Saturday, November 5, 2022, our beloved actor Steve Harvey passed away. Steve Harvey was born on January 17, 1957, in Welch. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page,” reads a post from the hoax Facebook page.

Responding to the death hoax, American media reported that Steve Harvey’s representatives confirmed that the celebrity was alive.

