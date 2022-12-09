Who will win this year's Miss World Kenya crown?

With a silver crown and Sh250,000 prize money at stake, who will be crowned Miss World Kenya 2022?

One of the 17 women who made it to the finals of Miss World Kenya 2022 is set to walk away with these goodies when the event kicks off at 6pm Saturday at the Two Rivers Mall, Nairobi.

More than 1,000 women from all over the country applied for the competition hoping to replace the reigning Miss World Kenya Sharon Obara.

The vetting process closed on November 15 with the Miss World Secretariat announcing the shortlist of the 42 women who made it to the next round—the ‘boot camp’.

At the boot camp, which began on November 28 and ran until December 9, the 42 underwent vigorous training on etiquette, public speaking, catwalk and modelling skills, personal grooming and the discipline required as a Kenyan representative on the global stage.

Besides the boot camp training, there were three in-house competitions which resulted in the eviction of 25 competitors with the rest making it to the finals.

“This year, there were three series of challenges that the participants took part in. That is the Head-to-Head Category, Talent Category and Top Model category. Winners in any of the categories earned a direct ticket to the finals,” Mrs Terry Mungai, the Miss World Kenya director, told Nation Life&Style.

At the Head-to-Head challenges, participants were tested on their public speaking skills.

“Here what the judges were looking for is how one is able to express herself and articulate her ideas,” she said.

In the Talent Category, each individual is tested on what they are gifted in such as acting, singing or any other.

In the last category, the Top Model, the judges looked out for modelling knowledge the participant learnt during their boot camp stay, including cat walking skills. Participants also showcased and were also judged on African design fashion and an evening gown.

Besides the winner to be announced on Saturday evening, two runners up will also walk away with prize money and some goodies.

Last year, Obara walked away with Sh250,000 after beating 15 other contestants to take over the crown from Maria Wavinya, the 2019 Miss World Kenya.

Chanton Kwamboka, who finished as first runner’s up, was awarded Sh150,000 while the second runner up Mary Kwamboka pocketed Sh70,000. Both received gift hampers from various sponsors.

Miss World Kenya will be celebrating 50 years of its existence in Kenya this year. The prestigious pageant is franchised by Ashleys Kenya Limited.