'How to get pregnant fast', IEBC and freemasonry, among Kenyans' top searches on Google

Every time you use the Google search engine, the footprints of your activities remain behind.

This year ‘How to get pregnant fast’ and ‘What is Freemason’ were among the top most searched items by Kenyans in 2022, according to Google.

In the report, Kenyans spent most of their time looking for information about general elections, movies, education, health, sports, local and global politics.

A majority of Kenyans sought general knowledge on how to get pregnant fast, with the title being the third most searched item in health category behind ‘How to maintain facial health by controlling the type of food consumed’ as well as ‘How to register for Covid-19’.

Kenyans also sought to know what freemasonry is all about, following NTV’s feature “A look inside the world of freemasonry in Kenya” which aired in October and featured a freemason lawyer Ambrose Rachier.

To many, freemasonry is perceived as a satanic cult.

On local personalities, information about Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, now commonly referred to as Riggy G, was the most searched personality, followed by Azimio La Umoja deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua and Root’s Party presidential flag bearer Professor George Wajackoyah.

On the technology category, a majority of Kenyans sought to find out ‘How to update WhatsApp GB’, an imitation version of the original WhatsApp social media platform.

WhatsApp GB has come under attack over its various features such as hiding of identities.

“Google’s 2022 Year in Search lists the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured Kenyans’ attention during the year. Especially off the back of an election, we saw people come to Google Search to find answers to their biggest questions,” says Sharon Machira, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager.

The IEBC Portal, which was used to display the presidential results in the 2022 General Elections, topped the general trending searches. Kenyans searched for the portal to follow the update of election results as they streamed in from the polling stations.

Kenyans’ love for football also dominated the trends, with ‘World Cup 2022 Fixtures’ and ‘AFCON’ emerging the second and third trending general queries.

Citizens further sought to know the countries that qualified for both the World Cup and AFCON and how they were paired, and also results of their favourite teams as they followed the tournaments.

Other Google Search queries were KNEC Portal, which is used to check primary and secondary national exam results; KUCCPS Portal which is used for university admission applications; and the online social multiplayer game Pakakumi.

The top ten list of the general trending searches is closed by Climate Change, COVID-19 Registry, and the Russia-Ukraine Conflict.

Other local personalities who trended include Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

Searches were also made on IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, nominated MP Sabina Chege and athlete Ferdinand Omanyala, a 100m and 200m sprinter, who is currently the African record holder and eighth fastest man of all-time in the 100 metres after clocking a time of 9.77 on September 18, 2021 in Nairobi.

On the how-to category, Kenyans searched how to update Safaricom line; how to check KCSE results; how to check KCPE results; how to check their polling station online; how to buy KPLC tokens; how to make a marionette; how to register Airtel line; how to make a kite; and how to download form one admission letter.

In the global personalities category, Kenyans closely monitored information on Gabriel Jesus, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Putin, Jaden Smith, Simon Leviev, Will Smith, Erik Ten Hag, Rishi Sunak and Raphinha.

In the trending loss, the death of local and global personalities saw Kenyans seek more information about Queen Elizabeth, Mwai Kibaki, Takeoff, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Paul Gicheru, DJ Lithium, Kevin Samuels, Frank Obegi, Coolio and Ivana Trump.

The top trending searches on sports were AFCON, World Cup, UEFA Nations League, EPL Table, Ballon D'Or, Winter Paralympics, Commonwealth Games Schedule, Carabao Cup, IPL and Community Shield.

The search results on movies and TV Shows category show Kenyans closely monitored Tinder Swindler, Zora, Sultana, Jeffrey Dahmer, House of The Dragon, Stranger Things, Black Adam, Wakanda, The Terminal List and Inventing Anna.

In the health category, Kenyans sought information on how to calculate BMI; how to register NHIF online; how to remove pimples naturally and permanently; how to gain weight in a week; how to treat UTI at home; how to grow hair faster naturally in a week; and how to manage stress.

Search on the diseases category was on Monkeypox, Swine Flu, Alopecia, Moh Chanjo, Fournier Gangrene and Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

In the tech category, many Kenyans also looked for information on how to delete a page in Word; how to convert a Word document to pdf; how to clear cache; how to screenshot on Windows 10; how to pin location on WhatsApp; how to cast phone to TV; how to backup WhatsApp chats; how to delete Facebook account; and how to download apps on laptop.

In the music lyrics category, Kenyans mostly searched for Rush lyrics, Tushangilie Kenya lyrics, Sugarcane Remix lyrics, Girlfriend lyrics, Calm Down lyrics, Finesse lyrics, Overdose lyrics, Cough by Kizz Daniel lyrics, For My Hand lyrics and Love Nwantiti lyrics.

Below is the full list of Top 10 Trending Searches by Kenyans in 2022:





Trending - General

IEBC Portal

World Cup 2022 Fixtures

AFCON

KNEC Portal

KUCCPS Portal

Kenya Elections 2022

Pakakumi

Climate Change

COVID-19 Registry

Russia Ukraine Conflict





Trending Local Personalities

Rigathi Gachagua

Martha Karua

George Wajackoyah

Johnson Sakaja

Kalonzo Musyoka

Ezekiel Machogu

Juliana Cherera

Wafula Chebukati

Sabina Chege

Ferdinand Omanyala





Trending Global Personalities

Gabriel Jesus

Casemiro

Lisandro Martinez

Putin

Jaden Smith

Simon Leviev

Will Smith

Erik Ten Hag

Rishi Sunak

Raphinha





Trending Loss

Queen Elizabeth

Mwai Kibaki

Takeoff

Osinachi Nwachukwu

Paul Gicheru

DJ Lithium

Kevin Samuels

Frank Obegi

Coolio

Ivana Trump





Trending Sports

AFCON

World Cup

UEFA Nations League

EPL Table

Ballon D'Or

Winter Paralympics

Commonwealth Games Schedule

Carabao Cup

IPL

Community Shield





Trending Movies & TV Shows

Tinder Swindler

Zora

Sultana

Jeffrey Dahmer

House Of The Dragon

Stranger Things

Black Adam

Wakanda

The Terminal List

Inventing Anna





Trending What is

What is innovative gardening?

What is form 34A?

What is happening in Ukraine?

What is NATO?

What is freemason?

What is GMO?

What is state capture?

What is subsidy?

What is opaque?

What is coding?





Trending How To (General)

How to update Safaricom line

How to check KCSE results

How to check KCPE results

How to check my polling station online

How to apply for a passport in Kenya

How to buy KPLC tokens

How to make a marionette

How to register Airtel line

How to make a kite

How to download form one admission letter





Trending How To (Health)

How to maintain facial health by controlling the type of food consumed

How to register for COVID vaccine

How to get pregnant fast

How to calculate BMI

How to register NHIF online

How to remove pimples naturally and permanently

How to gain weight in a week

How to treat UTI at home

How to grow hair faster naturally in a week

How to make a water filter





Trending How To (Tech)

How to update GB WhatsApp

How to delete a page in word

How to convert word document to pdf

How to clear cache

How to screenshot on Windows 10

How to pin location on WhatsApp

How to cast phone to TV

How to backup WhatsApp chats

How to delete Facebook account

How to download apps on laptop





Trending Lyrics

Rush Lyrics

Tushangilie Kenya Lyrics

Sugarcane Remix Lyrics

Girlfriend Lyrics

Calm Down Lyrics

Finesse Lyrics

Overdose Lyrics

Cough By Kizz Daniel Lyrics

For My Hand Lyrics

Love Nwantiti Lyrics