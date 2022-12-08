Wahu, Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu among top 10 artistes taking TikTok by storm

Popular social media platform TikTok has announced a creator award initiative that will see eight content creators across Sub-Saharan Africa awarded through TikTok’s inaugural ‘Top Creator Awards’.

Using the hashtag #YearOnTikTok, the platform acknowledged the top content creators and most viewed videos in the last year.

Tanzanian singers Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz, and Kenyan artistes and content creators Willy Paul, Wahu, Mulamwa and Jackie Matubia were among the most viewed and listened to on TikTok.

The top ten most viewed artistes include Michael Bundi, Zuchu, Diamond Platnumz, Bruno K, Willy Paul, Nandy, Mbosso, Wahu Kagwi, Guardian Angel and Timmy Tdat.

Comedian Mulamwa, Jackie Matubia, profatecomedy, mohalicious, omoshkizangila, azz_iad and iam_bojoo had the most popular videos of 2022.

Music that was mostly used as soundtracks to videos include Nakupenda by Jay Melody, Mtasubiri (feat. Zuchu) by Diamond Platnumz, Fire by Zuchu, Mi Amor (feat. Jovial) by Marioo, Girlfriend by Ruger, Sugar by Jay Melody, Buga (Lo Lo Lo) by Kizz Daniel & Tekno, Kwikwi by Zuchu, Rush by Ayra Starr and Bingo Bango by Madini Classic.

Below is the full list of top content creators.

Only on TikTok: Trends powered by creative effects, sounds and other product features

These videos were powered by tools and features that are unique to TikTok:

Let me pose for you now! - @georginanjenga SoftieCam By huseyincanxs Effect - @muniir_aqaa.10 Waves Effect - @ro.salita Let's get some colour in there - @kilipaul How did that get here? - @rashkaboy.2





Big Little Communities: Popular subcultures and niche communities

TikTok provided an enabling environment for the emergence of niche communities and subcultures, with three main videos captureing the imagination of Kenyans this year:

@kibraunited - African Football @edwardteco7 - Showing off the skills - its #SportTok @kilipaul - Maasai brother and sister dance take on the Calm down song by Rema





TikTok Taught Me: Lessons and life hacks powered by TikTok trends and features

2022 saw TikTok being used to entertain and inspire, but also to inform. Its immense value as an educational platform was clear in the overwhelming popularity of videos that provided users with quick and easy life hacks and bite-sized lessons. The most popular videos in this category were:

@techytonics - Exel Auto fill using shortcuts @thekunalshah.com - Websites that will help you with your business @ngurapoultrycare - Poultry farming for small-scale farmers @doctorreign - Contrary to popular belief Pneumonia isn’t caused by cold @theycallmedaktari - Doctor tips on how to clean and take care of your sexual reproductive organs





Eats on Repeat: #FoodTok trends and other favorites

On TikTok, nothing captures the hearts and minds of Kenyans more than food-related content, with pro chefs, amateur gastronomists and all-round foodies taking to the platform to showcase their culinary creations. These were the recipes and food hacks that made it to the top of menu:

@theroamingchef - Comfort food at its best @tmd.kitchen - Breakfast ideas - Yummy @dida_snacks - Time for a Swahili Snack @penlopeanngaita - East way to make ox liver @kamwari_ - Did you know you can use pilau masala on your fish? @foodloverstz - Let's enjoy maini roast!





Best programmed TikTok LIVE

TikTok LIVE dominated the scene with some great LIVE music performances, social change discussions and social events.

Talking all thing mental health - @azz_iad & @mentallyawareng #AfricanApron Live - Celebrating Africa Month - @theroamingchef TikTok 4 Peace - Reducing the spread of misinformation - @article19eaf #WeAreHere International Womens Month Live - @nikita_kering Kibra United Gaming Experience - @kibraunited