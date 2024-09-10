Why you should get a pet insurance cover

As a pet owner, you likely understand the importance of keeping your cherished pet healthy and happy. But what happens when unexpected vet bills pile up? For Alice Njeri, the solution might be pet insurance. Alice Njeri is a proud owner of a German Shepherd and a Chihuahua. She had no idea pet insurance existed until recently. “Now that I know about it, I’m seriously considering getting a cover,” she says. “I spend a lot on vet visits, especially emergencies. Insurance would give me peace of mind, knowing I can handle any medical challenges that arise.”

GA Insurance Limited, one of the companies offering pet insurance in Kenya, says that they have noticed an increased number of people seeking pet insurance. “There is a section of the population who have a deep emotional connection to their pets. They look for insurance for their pets in the same manner as they procure medical or motor insurance. The cost varies depending on the value of the pet. However, cover can be procured for as little as Sh5,000 per pet annually. The pets that can be covered are horses that are kept both for leisure and sporting, cats and dogs including the K-9 (police) dogs that are used for guarding, security and narcotic detection.”

The cost of the insurance cover is dependent on the pet’s breed, its age and age of the cover limit.

According to GA Insurance Limited, pet insurance will cover the cost of treating sicknesses or injuries to the pet. “A pet insurance cover would also cater for reimbursement when a pet leaves its home and cannot be trace d for at least seven days and compensation following the death of an insured pet. Additionally, a pet cover handles legal liability for damages arising from an accident caused by the insured pet. For instance, when a pet bites a neighbour or damages a visitor’s vehicle.”

Pet insurance also caters to the cost of performing a postmortem examination on the pet in the event of death. And to cover the cost of cremating a pet. In Kenya, the cost of cremating an animal ranges between Sh20,000 and Sh65,000, depending on the size of the animal.