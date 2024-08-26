Did you know pets can help improve mental wellness?

Have you ever wondered why so many people find comfort in the company of a pet? Beyond just companionship, pets offer unconditional love and unwavering support. For many, these furry (or feathered) friends are more than just animals; they are emotional anchors in a world that often feels overwhelming.

Psychologists acknowledge the powerful impact of emotional support pets on mental health. Studies reveal that interacting with these animals can boost the production of oxytocin, a hormone known for reducing stress and promoting well-being. The routine and responsibility of caring for a pet also offer structure, helping to ease symptoms of anxiety and depression. Whether it’s a loyal dog, a gentle cat, or even a talkative parrot, emotional support pets are making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Emma Muchoki, a clinical psychologist at Thrive Therapy in Nairobi, says that emotional support pets provide company to someone, which helps with mental health. “Hugs and embraces help one feel happy. They are also helpful for people with anxiety as they help them calm down by grounding them.”

Emotional support pets also prevent you from wallowing in self-pity. “You know with pets you have to get up and take them to pee or to walk. This is very helpful for someone who is depressed as they give them the push to continue living especially because people struggling with depression do not want to move or to get up,” she says, adding, “Pets have unconditional love and provide acceptance to its owners. It is important to have something that loves you the way you are without wanting to change you.”

When are emotional support pets recommended?

Ms Muchoki says that she would recommend emotional support pets for lonely clients. “If you live alone and have minimal social interactions, emotional support pets will help to bring company and comfort. I have also noticed that women within the child-bearing age but not in relationships tend to appreciate emotional support animals. They always feel very excited to take care of something.”

She adds that you do not have to wait until you are sick to get an emotionally supportive animal. “Pets are good companions all the time.”

Psychologists also recommend emotional support pets for patients struggling with addictions, particularly those addicted to technology, alcohol and drugs.

Ms Muchoki adds that emotional support pets have to undergo some form of training to provide comfort and company to their owners.

While emotional support pets continue to be incredibly helpful, psychologists urge that they should not be considered a substitute for professional therapy or medication when needed. It is important to discuss emotional support pets with your psychologist before taking them up, as they require time, resources, and emotional energy. Obtaining an emotional support pet typically involves a psychological evaluation to determine the patient’s suitability.