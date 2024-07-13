The German Shepherds dog lovers and why they meet

"Drake! Drake! Sit down, boy," Dr Niheer Shah orders his fluffy brown dog, which seems excited as they pose for a photo.

Dr Niheer and his dogs, together with several other dog lovers and their canines, are at East Africa Kennel Club in Nairobi's Ngong Racecourse, where I meet a group of dog lovers who have come to showcase the beauty and strength of their German Shepherds. Who would think even dogs have a cheering squad?

"I am a German Shepherd dog (GSD) breeder. We come with our dogs to this show to compete and the best one wins. I came with three dogs, and Drake won the Best Long Coat German Shepherd dog. We are waiting to compete for the best dog in the show," Dr Niheer says.

According to most dog owners, the German Shepherd is the most sought-after and loved dog because of its affordability and low maintenance.

The EACK German Shepherd Dog Show is an event that celebrates the exceptional qualities of this breed of dog. This competition pits German Shepherds from across the region against one another, showcasing their impressive attributes.

This was more than just an event, it was a big classroom where German Shepherd owners could see what proper pet ownership looks like.

Grace Wahome, the chairperson of the EACK says the event showcases various aspects of the breed, including physical conformation, running speed, endurance, and obedience.

"The show is a testament to the intelligence, versatility, and athleticism of German Shepherds and brings together enthusiasts and breeders to appreciate and honour these remarkable dogs," she says.

Faheem Asghar, the German Shepherd judge from Pakistan, says that these types of events have a positive impact on the Kenyan pet market.

"For the champion dogs, we first check the dog's anatomy. If they have the correct throat, we check for the ground coverage, the bite, eye colour and the single details required for the German Shepherds," says Mr Asghar.

The dogs are judged by class, and the classes are classified by age and performance. Some of the classes include long coats, short coats and puppies, among others. Males and females (bitches) are classified differently. There is also a veterinary inspection that every dog must go through before entering the ring.

Veteran GSD breeder

Nadeem Butt, a GSD owner and a member of the club, explains that he has been at this, bringing his dogs for shows, for almost 25 years.

"This is my hobby because I am a retired man. Today I showed four dogs, and it just happened that all of them won their classes. I also won best of breed in the regular coat, which is an achievement in itself," Mr Butt says.

Raymond Muthama is pictured with his 12-year-old dog during the German Shepherd Dog Club of East Africa Championship Dog Show at the East Africa Kennel Club in Nairobi on June 30. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Amongst his four dogs, one is a veteran champion dog of nine years.

"He has won many times, but I just don’t want to retire him because I know that he loves this ground and has created history here," he adds.

The other two of his dogs were in the puppy class and competed in the limit category.

According to Mr Butt, a German Shephard is a breed that is built for everything and anything, "They can be your best buddy, your best security dog, they can be used as special needs assistants, they are beautiful to look at, and are very fit. That is the beauty between animals and people, you can scold them, but they will come back to you," he says.

Mr Butt has retired and spends most of his time with his dogs at his home in Nairobi's Runda. "Now I enjoy myself with my grandchildren and my dogs," says the retired pharmacist.

On owning an impressive legacy of winning dogs, Mr Butt tells Lifestyle, "I breed champions not only the German Shepherds. I also have Labrador Retriever, Huskies, Jack Russell Terriers, and Dockers. Ninety per cent of my dogs are imported; only ten are bred locally," he says.

Ensuring your dog wins is not an easy task. An owner has to put in work to train the dog and also provide general care.

"It is a very hard job for these dogs to win. It is not a cup of tea. I wait for my dogs to become one year old, and then I take them for a mandatory hip x-ray. Once the x-ray is done, they are put on different training to improve their strength and stamina," he says.

To improve the dog's ability to be a star at dog shows, Mr Butt explains, "You have to spend time with it, other dogs can take up to five years to mature. You have to be present when the puppies are growing because it takes a slight mistake to ruin the puppy. Everybody in my family likes dogs," he says.

Importing dogs

Most German Shepherds are imported from Germany and Serbia. Other countries are Romania, Portland, Egypt, Pakistan, and South Africa, among others.

When importing a GSD puppy, the cost ranges from 2,000 euros (Sh279,200) to 3800 euros (Sh530,480). A grown dog can cost between 4,000 euros ( Sh558,400) to 10,000 euros ( Sh1.39 million), excluding the shipping fee. The shipping fee, which depends on the weight and the space of the cages, can go up to Sh279,200.

When it comes to importing dogs, it is easier and more cost-effective to import a puppy. Puppies weigh less, reducing shipping costs. Additionally, the purchase price from the breeder is lower for puppies. In contrast, importing a grown dog is more expensive due to higher shipping costs and a higher purchase price. Older dogs are more costly because they have more experience and training.

Importing a German Shepherd dog is not difficult because there are logistics pet experts available to assist. You simply need to contact dog registration companies in the country for recommendations on reputable breeders. However, individuals who have previously imported dogs can refer you to quality kennels abroad, ensuring you import a high-quality dog.

What is involved in importing a dog? You need an export pedigree document from the country of origin, which serves as the dog's passport and is presented at the airport. Veterinary documentation is required to facilitate local registration of the dog.

Aggressive dogs

Are German Shepherds aggressive? Some people, especially those with small children, fear keeping them as pets.

FCI German Shepherd judge from Pakistan Faheem Asghar (in grey blazer) poses for a photo with the winners during the German Shepherd Dog Club of East Africa Championship Dog Show at the East Africa Kennel Club in Nairobi on June 30, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

"No! The GSD is the most polite breed, provided they are in the right hands. If you lock your dog up 24 hours a day, their growth will stop, and in a negative way. If you don't spend time with them, they will take over your life when it should be the other way around," Mr Butt advises on dominance.

He has had dogs for years and says, "I have never been attacked by any of my dogs but my policy is if ever my dog attacks anybody unprovoked, it has to go out of my kennel," the 67-year-old says.

Oldest dog

Raymond Muthama, who also attended the dog show, is a German Shepherd owner, breeder, and member of the EAKC club. He has brought dogs to participate in these shows for years. At this Sunday's event, he brought one of his male dogs called "Moritz" who is the oldest in the show.

With a body that heaved up and down like a living mountain, the brown old German Shepherd, given its size, was a marvel.

"Moritz was an East African champion years ago. I brought him today as a veteran because he is the oldest dog and the oldest champion that we have in Kenya. He is now 12 years old and headed for 13, and today we brought him here to do the last lap," Mr Muthama says.

The dog has been fortunate to win in most of Kenya’s dog shows.

"He is purebred, and those who understand the dog years know that he is almost in his last lap, so we thought it was good for him to do the last bow of honour," he says.

"Moritz" has been a part of Mr Muthama’s family and is much loved by his wife and children. This last honour is the least the family could do to celebrate him.

Improved genes

Cynthia Mwei, also a German Shepherd owner, is the executive officer of EAKC. She owns a kennel, named Taji that has a mix of dog breeds, including German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies and Labrador Retrievers.

Although she did not bring any dog for this entry, she says, "As a breeder, I am always looking to improve my dog's genes. A show like this is where I come to shop for the 'boys', considering those that look good that I can use for my bitches, which will give better traits to the puppies. For example, if the judge says that this dog's head is too wide, it means that if I am going to breed, I need to look for one with a narrower head. If it is too tall, I need to look for one that is shorter, because it is a breed standard for GSD that it must not exceed 70 centimetres. Dog shows are the fun part but breeders are always there to learn,'' she says.

Her love for the dog show is unbeatable, and caring for and keeping dogs has become part of her.

"I have seen puppies that I sold previously and met breeders who have come to my kennel to purchase dogs," he says.

The GSD Club of East Africa was formed to teach dog owners everything they need to know about the breed and its basic care.

Speaking about the competition, Ms Mwei explains that for German Shepherds, there is a certain way the ring looks and is marked because of the distance they can run.

"They are going to have to run a lot because they are working dogs, and their strides are going to be longer because they are generally larger dogs," she says.

As dogs do not always remember commands as humans do, breeders start training their dogs months before a competition. Each competing dog also has a handler to help guide them around the ring.

"All you need to know is that your dog needs to be fed earlier so that they can go to the toilet the day before. If you feed them before the ring, it could damage their intestines with all the running, even water is only given in limited quantities," Ms Mwei adds.