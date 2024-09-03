Flu season: Are your pets fully vaccinated?

As the cold season sets in, pet owners might worry about whether their furry friends can catch the flu. Dr Kelvin Mwangi from Vima Veterinary Clinic explains that cats and dogs are susceptible to flu-like conditions. For cats, the flu is caused by the feline calicivirus, while in dogs, it is often caused by the parvovirus and can present as pneumonia.

Dr Mwangi emphasizes the importance of vaccination in preventing these illnesses. “Kittens should receive two doses of the vaccine at eight and ten weeks. Afterwards, they should get vaccinated once every year,” he advises. “For puppies, the vaccination schedule is crucial. The initial parvo vaccine is given at six weeks, followed by a second dose at eight weeks. At twelve weeks, they receive the DHLLP vaccine, which covers canine distemper, hepatitis, leptospirosis, and picornavirus, along with a rabies vaccination. Rabies and DHLP vaccines need to be administered annually.”

Dr Mwangi explains that while viruses are not typically fatal, they can weaken the immune system, making pets more vulnerable to opportunistic diseases.

So, how can you tell if your pet has the flu? Dr Mwangi lists several symptoms to watch for: diarrhea, difficulty breathing, respiratory issues, a swollen abdomen, vomiting, and dehydration. “You may also notice a behaviour change. A normally playful pet may become withdrawn and less affectionate. They can also exude a loss of appetite or reduced interest in food.”

While prevention is always the best option, Dr Mwangi notes that prompt treatment can make a significant difference. “The goal is to manage symptoms as they appear. For instance, if your pet has a fever, antihistamines can help control it. Improving the pet’s immune system is key. If the pet develops mouth ulcers or begins drooling, oral medications will be necessary.”

Pet flu tends to develop slowly, with an incubation period of around seven to ten days. It is a silent killer hence immediate intervention is crucial once symptoms are detected. A pet can easily die within three or four days of contracting the virus, especially the young ones and the older pets.