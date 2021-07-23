South African police
Requiem for a nation: Violence, literature and South Africa society

By  John Mwazemba

What you need to know:

  • Chaos seems to be periodical in South African society and this has been aptly captured in South African literature.
  • Country full of contradictions, where peace can be disrupted at any moment and where poverty lives side by side with riches.

South Africa soars in the hyperbolic cadences of opposing extremities: it can be consoling or disturbing, sacred or profane; it can be exhilarating, appealing and inspiring — or annoying, chilling and brazen.

