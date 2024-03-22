Obulala Festival at the Carnivore

A special cultural Festival to mark the Luhya culture and dance is set to be held next Thursday (Good Friday eve) at the Carnivore Simba Saloon in Nairobi.

The event dubbed “Obulala Festival’ will feature some of the leading Luhya musicians like Steve Kay, Vincent Ongidi, Freddy Tolo Akivambo and Emmanuel Musindi. According to the event organisers it is aimed at celebrating the rich culture from Western Kenya for their cultural songs and dances under the auspices of ‘Obulala’ (unity in Luhya ). It will also be a day for revellers to sample the traditional luhya delicacies ranging from fried chicken, maize meal, tsisindu (quail), tsiswa" (white ants) amongst other luhya delicacies.

The popular Isikuti dance and Omutibo beats are among the beats have their roots amongst populous cultural luhya. Several leading top legendary Kenyan musicians like Daudi Kabaka, Jacob Luseno, George Mukabi, John Nzenze are amongst those with their roots in Western Kenya.

The main organisers of the event are veteran radio presenters Francis Luchivya (Milele FM) and Josephat Odipo (Radio Citizen) . Speaking to Saturday Nation yesterday, Luchivya said they intend to host similar shows in other counties later in the year.

“Besides Kenya we intend to incorporate Luhyas living outside by arranging for similar shows not only in other African countries but Europe and USA,” he said.

Various leading luhya professionals and politicians are also expected at the Thursday evening event. The entrance fees for the event, to be hosted by MC Tonde, is Sh1,000. Tickets are available through www.ticketsasa.com.

Notably Steve Kay who is from Bungoma County is known for some of his popular songs like Mbe Omukhasi, Likobi , Robai. and Kipenzi. Veteran Freddy Akivambo from Vihiga County is loved for his rhumba luhya tracks like Vapere Mulimi, Betty and Serevita. Unlike most others who used fast up-tempo beats n their songs, Akivambo opted to use the slow rhumba beats most sung in his native Maragoli dialect.

As for Vincent Ongidi from Busia County, he is best best known for the Mama Mulayi song alongside others like Oseso , Isimba Niyemere and Funya Mubakuka. For Emmauel Musindi from Kakamega County he has lined up songs like Sena Lwanyi, Ingwe, Lelo ni Leo and Kutaywa Kwanje.

Elsewhere it will be an Iftar Pary tomorrow evening at the Gigiri Courtyard , United Nations Avenue in Nairobi. Event starts at 5.30pm and ends at 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, next Saturday the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi will host the Raha Fest 2024. The event, to feature visiting music star Davido, is a vibrant convergence of joy, music and culture . The show will start at 12pm. For Soul music lovers it will be the L-Boogie Super Soul Sunday on March 31 at the Carnivore Simba Saloon .The show, to be hosted by DJ Adrian, will feature the legendary DJ Paco Perez alongside other DJs. The show will start at 6pm.



