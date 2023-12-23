Locals treated to special Kikuyu music and dance festival in Murang'a

A special music festival will be held today at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga Field in Gaturi Ward, Murang'a County in honour of past and present Kikuyu music heroes. Organised by the Murangá County government and dubbed the Kikuyu Music and Dance Festival First Edition, the event is scheduled to start at 6am and end at 5pm.

Among the top performers expected are Samidoh, Kariuki wa Kariutara, Kuruga wa Wanjiku, Joyce Wa Mama, Loise Kim, Phylis Mbuthia, Beatrice Jordan, Ben Githae, Kamoko and Gathee wa Njeri.

Others include Mwomboko and traditional dancers (one group per ward) and the Muroto FM Live band. Among the fallen musical heroes from Murang'a county to be honoured are Joseph Kamaru, John De Mathew, Queen Jane and George Wanjoro.

The event, which will be broadcast live on Inooro TV, will also feature a random talent search and session for up-and-coming Murang'a artists.

Among the Murang'a wards where performances are expected include Kiru, Kanyenyaini, Kamahuha, Kihumbuini, Ithanga, Makuyu, Nginda, Rwathia, Gatanga, Gaturi, Gaichanjiru, Gitugi, Kigumo, Muthithi and Mugori.

Gatanga, in particular, is known as the cradle of music in Central Kenya, producing renowned musicians like Peter Kigia "Wa Esther", Timona Mburu, veteran Daniel Kamau "DK".

Others are John Ndicu, Kariuki Warutara, John De Mathew, Kimani Thomas, James Makibi and Joseph Muruaru. Top gospel singer Sarah Kiarie is also from Gatanga.

Linet Aluoch Pamba.

Benga Queens Christmas shows in Siaya County

For benga fans in Siaya County and its environs, it is set to be a Christmas with a difference with a show today at the VIP Palace Lounge in Bondo. The two-day extravaganza, which was due to start yesterday, will feature performances by Linet Aluoch Pamba, Emily Nyaimbo, Princess Jully, Queen Babito and Atis Pesa.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Linet Pamba said they had opted to use the festive season as an opportunity to entertain benga fans across Siaya County.

“It has been a while ever since we had a joint benga show and we thought of giving benga fans a special Christmas treat with live benga shows, ” she said.

Similarly according to Linet they will be backed by a live band performing at alternative sessions.

Tomorrow they are scheduled to perform during a Christmas eve show at Bar Ober in Ugenya, Siaya. While on Monday (Christmas day) they are set to complete their Siaya county Benga caravan at Usenge Club in Usenge. Linet is known for some of her songs like Baba Ziro, Bad Manners and her latest Anthony Ogutu. For Princess Jully, she is known for her perennial h it song Dunia Mbaya, with Emily Nyaimbo reputed for some of her songs like Nyakwar Jamoko and Abiola. Both Linet and Queen Babito were formerly with the legendary DO Owino Misiani’s DO 7 Shirati Jazz Band. The entry for the shows will be two bottles of beer.

Elsewhere, it will be Christmas carols today at the Lukenya Hills in Machakos County. The event, organized by Nairobi Chamber Chorus will feature performances by June Gachui and DJ Andre. Entrance is Sh2,000 (adults) and Sh500( children). Meanwhile the Gospel’s Christmas Friends and Family Party will be held tomorrow at the Custom Grounds in Nyali, Mombasa. Among those expected to perform are Guardian Angel, Mercy Psalmist, Pastor Gabriel and DJ Paps. Entrance is Sh2,000 (adults) and Sh500 ( children).

Freshley Mwamburi . Photo credit: File | nation Media Group

‘Wakesho’ album launch and cultural night

A special show to celebrate the music, culture, food and dance from Taita Taveta County is set to be held today at the Vacani Resort Gaeden Grounds in Voi town.

The show dubbed “Taita Taveta Cultural Night’ will also double up as an album launch for popular singer Freshley Mwamburi’s Wakesho’ album. The show organized by Big Tymers Lounge will also feature the Gonda Baraisanga troupe. Entrance is Sh200 ( regular), Sh600 (VIP) and Sh1,000 (VVIP).