Chacho Kids Festival at Donholm

Popular comedian Churchill will this afternoon be the highlight of a special back-to-school show dubbed ‘Chacho Kids Festival’ to be held at the Greenspan Mall in Nairobi’s Donholm estate.

The show will feature face painting, bouncy castles and live music.

It is part of a series of countrywide shows they have been staging for comedy fans across the country. There will also be special appearances by various artistes from his Laugh Industry.

The entry fees will be Sh200 (parents) and Sh 500 (children).

Elsewhere in Nakuru the Walker Town Front at the Rift Valley Sports Club will today host a special variety featuring DJs, artistes and a drinks cocktail party.

Notably, patrons will have the opportunity to sample various Johnny Walker drink creations by visiting drink mixologists.

Entrance will be Sh1,000 (regular), Sh3,000 (VIP) and Sh7,000 (VVIP). The show will start at 3 pm and end at dawn.

Meanwhile, the Sax and Violin Lounge at the Waterfront Mall in Karen, Nairobi, will today host the Afrokestra Show.

It will feature a special performance by popular musician Chris Adwar who is known for some of his popular songs like Leo Leo and Usinisahau.

To his fans, this will be more of a comeback musical convert after having taken a break. The show will start at 7 pm. Entrance will be Sh1,500 (advance) and Sh2,000 (gate) .

At Arbor Place in Lavington, Nairobi, it will be the ‘Tiny and Mama Pop up’ show on May 27. It will be a fun time for the kids at the story time corner, canvas painting, and colouring activities. The show will start at 2 pm and end at 5 pm.

In Mtwapa, Kilifi County, popular rhumba musician Ricky Mulolo and his group Idologia Musica perform every Saturday at the Standard Grill on the Mombasa-Malindi highway. Patrons can sample the best African dishes and drinks.

Amitie Musica shows in Mombasa

The Mombasa -based Amitie Musica Band led by Crispin Tambwe. Photo credit: Pool

The Mombasa -based Amitie Musica Band led by Crispin Tambwe will tonight stage a special rhumba show at the Summit Leisure and Grill. The group performs every Friday and Saturday at the same spot in Mombasa.

Every Thursday the group performs at the Jombaz Sports Bar and Grill in Kilifi. On Wednesdays, they perform at the Skylounge at Bamburi in Mombasa.

Meanwhile, arrangements are underway for a special event to mark the 25th anniversary of the Amitie Musica Band to be held on June 3 at Mombasa’s Mamba Village.

According to Tambwe, besides the live show, fans of the band will also engage in other welfare activities to celebrate the band.

Meanwhile, fans of the legendary Congolese guitarist and composer Mose Fan Fan of the Papa Lolo hit song are this week marking the fourth anniversary of his death.

Fan Fan, who collapsed and died in Nairobi on May 3, 2019, was a former member of the legendary TPOK Jazz that was led by music maestro Franco Luambo Makiadi.