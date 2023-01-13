Rhumba Flip Up Party set for Nairobi

A special rhumba show for rhumba fans in Nairobi’s Eastlands and its environs is set for this evening at the Egesa Villa in Umoja estate.

The special show dubbed ‘The Rhumba Flip Up Party’ will feature a special performance by rhumba star Johnny Junior and his BV Band.

Johnny is known for some of the popular songs like Sweet Love, Mashabiki, Ja Nyamware and Nyoremo.

The entrance is Sh500. Tomorrow, he will stage a similar rhumba show at the Benelix Lounge at the Green-span Mall, Donholm in Nairobi. The entrance for the Sunday party show will also be Sh500.

Elsewhere, the Formula One Lounge at the Gateway Mall in Syokimau tonight hosts the Black Excellence Party. It will feature music by resident DJ Immo. The entrance is free.

Meanwhile, the Ghetto Classics Dance Concert will be held on January 22 at the St John’s Community Centre at Korogocho in Nairobi. The event will start at 3pm.

At the Nairobi Polo Club today and tomorrow, it will be the Maria Bencivenga Cup from 12pm. Entrance is Sh1,000 (advance) and Sh1,500 ( gate).