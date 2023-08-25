Movenpick Hotel to host Sanaa Kenyan Fashion show
All is set for the Sanaa Kenyan Fashion show by Connie Aluoch to be held at the Movenpick Hotel in Nairobi today.
The show provides a platform for Kenyan fashion and accessories brands to meet with local and international consumers to experience and buy 'Made in Kenya' brands in a fun and relaxed environment.
It is a partnership between award-winning fashion stylist, Nation & Business Daily columnist Connie Aluoch and Movenpick Hotel.
Specifically, Sanaa is a fashion pop-up that celebrates the Made in Kenya creative fashion industry. The Sanaa vibe is a fun and entertaining shopping day for the consumer. The event starts at 9am and ends at 5pm with an entry fee of Sh1,500, which is redeemable for a mocktail/hot drink and snack. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted free of charge.
Purchase tickets at www.kenyabuzz.com
Elsewhere, Nairobi's Carnivore Restaurant will be hosting 'L- Boogies' this Friday night: Nairobi's Biggest Old School Party", the show titled "A Time to dance" will be hosted by legendary DJ Adrian.