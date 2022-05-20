Let’s use rich history of our schools to inspire students

On Friday, April 13, 2022, I was privileged to address three important groups at Chewoyet National School in Kapenguria town, West Pokot County.

Foremost, I talked to Form Twos on matters Career Choices and Selection of Subjects. Secondly, I sensitised Form Four parents to play their part. Thirdly, I rolled out Form One Plug-in Programme, where I implored Form Ones to ‘begin, learn and win’.

It was intriguing to discover that the staffroom at Chewoyet National School now labelled ‘Kenyatta Court’ was the place where the Kapengurua Six were judged before they were detained in the same town.

In addition, Chewoyet National School happens to be the alma mater of some notable figures in our country. It is the centre of excellence that molded men like Kijana Wamalwa, Eugene Wamalwa and Belio Kipsang’.

Chief Principal Samuel Barasa is keen to use the great history of the school to inspire students to become great.

He does not hesitate to quote William Shakespeare, “Be not afraid of greatness. For some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.”

In my speeches, when I mentioned some notable figures who studied at the school, I saw the glow in the faces of students, parents and teachers.

Indeed, schools can use their history to change attitudes of students. There is no way a school can manage to churn out men of great weight in the recent past, and fail to do so in the present and future. No wonder, as students are admitted in Form One, they should be properly plugged into the great culture, tradition and history of the school.

Schools should find ways to achieve this. This can be done through carefully-crafted pep talks. The school library should stock information about those great personalities.

In addition, just the way we have statues of our heroes in our major towns like Nairobi, we should erect such monuments in our schools, which act as the core centres of formation, character-development and value-addition.

For instance, when we see the monument of Tom Mboya in the heart of Nairobi City, we remember the values and principles that were treasured by that fallen spell-binding orator.

Likewise, the statue of Dedan Kimathi inspires in us virtues of courage and heroism.

Schools like Alliance High Schools have buildings that immortalise great educationists like Carrey Francis. That, of course, can compel students to find out who Carrey Francis was, and follow the philosophy and principles he upheld.

Schools should come up with strategies that can arouse a sense of ownership and belonging in students. When students accept their schools, they will perform better.

Moreover, they will hardly fan flames of fire, and raze down buildings. It is why in my travels across the country, I always apprise students that for them to be successful, it behooves them to wear what Napoleon Hill calls Positive Mental Attitude.

Learning is not only acquisition of requisite knowledge and skills, but also change of behaviour and attitude. Some years back, Zig Ziglar observed, “It is your attitude, not aptitude, that determines your altitude.”

Attitude is equal to mindset plus beliefs. Aptitude is talent or the natural ability to do things. In the lingo and language of Geography, altitude is the height above the sea level, but in the context of this text, it is the height one is able to attain.

The writer offers talks and training services in schools. [email protected]