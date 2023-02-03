Gospel singer Mercie Lions releases new song

Gospel singer Mercie Lions has in the recent past proved to be among the artistes to watch out for on the local gospel scene with her tunes with spiritual messages.

Mercie (Mercy Mbeke), who is a police officer based in Nairobi’s Buru Buru Police Division, attributes her interest in gospel music to her strong Christian faith (especially being a born-again Christian).

Mercie Lions Photo credit: Pool

Speaking recently to Saturday Nation, Mercie also pointed out how she got inspiration from being a part-time baker…“I am also a baker and cherish speaking to people and healing their souls through gospel music,” she said.

Her latest video single A Testimony which is available on her YouTube channel is already proving to be popular among her followers...

“This is an inspiration of what God has done in my life and his love for me,” she said.

She singled out gospel music star Mercy Masika for having inspired her in gospel music

“I have loved her music so much and have always wanted to be like her in music,” she said.

Her love for singing developed at a tender age. She was a member of the music club in high school and she also sang in church.

Gospel singer Mercie Lions. Photo credit: Pool

Lately, she has been encouraged by the Rhymes the Psalmist of the Gospel Family Kenya whom she says has encouraged her most in musical arrangements and compositions.

Besides her song A Testimony she also has released Nakuhitaji on YouTube. She is planning to do a remix of the song under a different production. This is where she looks forward to modifying the video scenes and lyrics.

Similarly, she is working on a new Swahili song through which she depicts the inspiration she gets from performing gospel music.

For, Mercie one of her biggest roles also has been to involve herself in social welfare activities “to show members of the public of their social bond with police officers.”

Her most recent interaction with some of her fans and the public was in Buruburu during her birthday on January 28. She baked a special large cake to share with several of them.