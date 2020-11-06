Gospel singer Purity Gitonga returns with message of hope

Gospel singer Purity Gitonga is back with a new inspirational song ‘Wi Mwega’... The song by Purity, who also doubles up as a preacher, loosely translates to “You are Good”. The song has proved popular online where she has been backed by the Gospel Worship team.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation earlier this week, she noted that the new song has been an inspiration to her fans, especially during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic, when most people have been affected.

However, according to her, there is still hope despite all the challenges being experienced globally.

“In spite of all, God is God and we should always offer praise to him. I chose to perform the new song in a group to demonstrate the theme of the song and because it is a praise song,’’ she said.

Her earlier popular songs include ‘Ni Mutugi’, ‘Yesu ni Njia’, ‘You are the One’, ‘Wastahili’, ‘Subiri’ and ‘Passion ya Wendo’...Most of the songs have been performed in the praise and worship genre. She has also performed alongside many other gospel artistes both in crusades and at church services.

The artiste, who was born in Gachika village, Kerichu, Nyeri County, grew up fellowshipping at Full Gospel Churches of Kenya (FGCK), Kerichu. She later joined Presbyterian Church of East Africa – (PCEA) where she fellowships to date at PCEA Kahawa Sukari on the outskirts of Nairobi.

“I have always kept abreast with my fans through praise and worship songs during church services at the PCEA Kahawa Sukari and other churches across the country,’’ she said.

In the earlier part of the year she engaged her fans through online shows, especially when there were more church service restrictions due to the Covid -19 pandemic.

The video for the new release ‘Wi Mwega’ was filmed by Remnant Media and directed by Sir Edward. It is receiving good viewership on YouTube. It’s Skiza code is 5356287.

She is due to officially launch the song early next year.

Her fans can also interact with her on Facebook through Friends and Fans of Purity Gitonga’s Ministry.

Dubai-based Congolese musician Lesasa Jocker. Photo credit: Pool

Meanwhile, visiting Dubai-based Congolese musician Lesasa Jocker and his group the Original Bilenge Musica International will perform today at the Dolce Club in Nairobi.

For Lesasa, also known as the ‘‘King of the Forest”, the show starts at 2pm until 8pm. Entrance is free at the club located on Nairobi’s Koinange Street.

Elsewhere, there will be a “Brother/sisterhood day” today at the Touchdown K42 in Kitengela. The theme of the day is “Be your brother’s/sister’s keeper”.

Patrons will have the opportunity to sample “Nyama Choma”. DJ Partizo of Sound Thirty Four Media will thrill patrons from 2pm until 8pm.

